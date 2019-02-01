Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Beckley Man Charged With Possession After Xanax and Marijuana Was Found

Tyler BarkerBy Feb 01, 2019, 16:31 pm

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A man is in jail after deputies found marijuana and Xanax following a disturbance.

According to the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department, Chase Treadway, 18, of Beckley was found to be in possession of 222 Xanax pills and 18 vials of 1000mg each of THC oil.

Treadway was charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver.

Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

