Beckley Man Charged With Possession After Xanax and Marijuana Was Found

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A man is in jail after deputies found marijuana and Xanax following a disturbance.

According to the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department, Chase Treadway, 18, of Beckley was found to be in possession of 222 Xanax pills and 18 vials of 1000mg each of THC oil.

Treadway was charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver.