Beckley man charged for trying to solicit a minor for sex

Tyler BarkerBy Aug 29, 2019, 16:59 pm

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A Beckley man is in jail after he allegedly tried to solicit a minor for sex.

According to Deputies in Raleigh County, between January 28, 2019, and January 30, 2019, Matthew Mathes communicated by way of an electronic device to a person whom he believed to be a thirteen-year-old female.  The communication was done through the app called, Meet Me/Skout.  During the exchange, Mathes engaged in communication about sexual activities as well as sending nude photographs.  Mathes told deputies that he knew she was thirteen and his intentions were to sexually flirt with the said thirteen year old.

Mathes is currently in SRJ under a 50,000 dollar bond.

Tyler Barker

