BREAKING NEWS
Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch CrimeWatch Beckley Man Charged For Sexual Abuse Of A 14-Year-Old
CrimeWatchFeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch

Beckley Man Charged For Sexual Abuse Of A 14-Year-Old

Tyler BarkerBy Jul 30, 2018, 14:55 pm

25
0

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A Raleigh County man is in jail for sexual abuse of a 14-year-old child.

According to West Virginia State Police, on Sunday, July 29, 2018, they were notified of a sexual abuse that had occurred. The 14-year-old victim advised officers that Mark Meadows, 33, of Beckley, took his pants off and started touching himself and the victim.

Mr. Meadows denied the accusations and consented to a polygraph test, which he failed.

Meadows is charged with sexual abuse by a parent and first-degree sexual abuse. He is being held in the Southern Regional Jail under a 75,000 dollar bond.

Previous PostAldi, Planet Fitness Coming to Beckley
Tyler Barker

Tyler grew up in the foothills of North Carolina, in a one stop light town named Boonville, NC and was promoted to Chief Meteorologist where you can find him weekdays at 5, 6, and 11 pm on WOAY-TV.

Countdown to the WV State Fair

days
0
9
hours
1
5
minutes
0
7
seconds
2
3
Advertisement

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives