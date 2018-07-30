Beckley Man Charged For Sexual Abuse Of A 14-Year-Old

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A Raleigh County man is in jail for sexual abuse of a 14-year-old child.

According to West Virginia State Police, on Sunday, July 29, 2018, they were notified of a sexual abuse that had occurred. The 14-year-old victim advised officers that Mark Meadows, 33, of Beckley, took his pants off and started touching himself and the victim.

Mr. Meadows denied the accusations and consented to a polygraph test, which he failed.

Meadows is charged with sexual abuse by a parent and first-degree sexual abuse. He is being held in the Southern Regional Jail under a 75,000 dollar bond.