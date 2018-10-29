Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Beckley Man Charged with Arson After Setting Woman’s House On Fire

Tyler BarkerBy Oct 29, 2018, 09:10 am

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A Beckley man is in jail accused of setting a house on fire with a woman inside.

According to court documents, on Saturday, October 27, 2018, police were en-route to a house fire after the alleged suspect had fled the scene.  When police spoke to the victim, she stated John Chapman was at her home and a verbal disagreement began.  She asked Chapman to leave.  Once he was outside, she shut and locked her front door.  He then began beating on the door trying to get in, threatening to burn her house down.

The home began to fill with smoke like it was on fire.  She exited the home to find that part of the underpinning had been pulled down and the insulation was on fire.

When officers placed Chapman under arrest they found two BIC cigarette lighters in his pant pockets.

Chapman was charged with first-degree arson and is in jail under a 25,000 dollar bond.

