Beckley Man Breaks Into Two Places, Gets In Fight With No Pants On

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A Raleigh County man is in jail after breaking into the WV Soccer Association and a home, with no pants on. The man stated he had been in a pond.

According to court documents, Police was dispatched to a home for a burglary complaint. Upon arrival, police noticed that the complainant’s father had Tom Lewis III pinned to the ground. Both subjects had apparent injuries and were bleeding. Lewis only had boots and two jackets on, with new tags attached with soccer patches and logos. He had no pants on, exposing his genitals.

When Lewis was asked about his lack of clothing, he stated that he was in a pond and had gotten wet. He advised that he took his clothing off and got dry clothes from a building nearby. The jacket was covered with blood and Lewis had to be taken to a nearby hospital.

The victim told police she heard someone beating on the door before she heard glass shatter. She yelled for help, and her father came downstairs to confront Lewis. Lewis punched the father in the face resulting in a deep laceration.

It was later discovered that Lewis had broken into the WV Soccer Association, where numerous clothing items were found on the floor, and a microwave meal was found inside the microwave.

Lewis is charged with nighttime burglary, assault during the commission of a felony, and breaking and entering. He is being held in the Southern Regional Jail under a 100,000 dollar bond.