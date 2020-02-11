Beckley man arrested on drug charges

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A man has been arrested on drug charges in Beckley.

On February 11, 2020 at 2:30 p.m., members of the Beckley Police Department arrested Robert T. Leeber, 47 of 115 Lovell Street on two-counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Heroin) at his residence. The arrest is the culmination of a several months long investigation into drug distribution in the McLean Addition of Beckley. Sgt. Reynolds of the Beckley Police Department assigned to the Beckley/Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crime Unit led the investigation.”

The Beckley Police Department would like to thank the concerned citizens of the community who brought this illegal activity to the attention of law enforcement.

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.