Beckley Man Arrested In Fayette County For Intent To Deliver Fentanyl

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A Beckley man was arrested on June 19, 2019, on drug allegations.

Sheriff Mike Fridley says early on the morning of June 19, 2019, a Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputy was conducting routine patrol in the Gatewood Road area. The Deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for an expired registration violation and subsequently conducted a search. Located on the driver was approximately 4 grams of what he believed to be Fentanyl.

Tyree D. Swafford, 19, of Beckley was arrested for Possession with the Intent to Deliver Narcotics. He was transported to the Southern Regional Jail to await arraignment, where he was unable to post the $25,012 bond set by a Fayette County Magistrate.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by Deputy C.M. Tomlin of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.

Fayette County Sheriff’s Department disclaimer: All defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. A criminal complaint is nothing more than a document that merely alleges a criminal charge.