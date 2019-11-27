Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Beckley man arrested for trying to violently injure an EMS worker

Tyler BarkerBy Nov 27, 2019, 09:21 am

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A Beckley man is in jail after he allegedly tried to violently injure an EMS worker.

According to court documents, Beckley Police were dispatched to an attempted suicide attempt of Bobby McKinney.  An EMS worker was called to the scene to treat McKinney’s injuries, which was a large self-inflicted laceration to his arm.

When the EMS worker checked onMcKinney’s responsiveness, the defendant stated: “I’m not going, I”ll (explicit) stab you”.  McKinney grabbed an unknown object and swung it at the EMS worker, which cut whole in the victim’s uniform pants on his right left and created a small laceration, drawing blood.

The victim was treated for blood-prone illnesses.  Officers observed several knives and tools covered in blood that could have been used as the weapon.

McKinney was transferred to BARH and then later to Southern Regional Jail.  He is charged with malicious wounding and burglary. He is currently being held on a 50,000 dollar bond.

 

