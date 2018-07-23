Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Beckley Man Arrested For Sexually Assaulting Two Females At Cheddar's Restaurant
CrimeWatchLocal NewsTop Stories

Beckley Man Arrested For Sexually Assaulting Two Females At Cheddar’s Restaurant

Tyler Barker Jul 23, 2018, 10:18 am

1
0

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A Beckley man is in jail after he went into a local restaurant, choked a worker, and sexually assaulted two females.

Beckley police were dispatched to an assault incident at Cheddars Restaurant, located in Beckley.  A victim told police that a man came up to the bar and asked her for a cigarette. She told him she didn’t smoke and when she went to leave the bar, the suspect, Charles Rhodes III, grabbed her by the next with both hands and started to choke her.  Rhodes then began to drag her backwards and began to kiss her neck and face repeatedly.   A coworker came up and told Rhodes to leave, in which he took off running out the doors.

Rhodes also asked another waitress for lighter and she handed it to him.  The victim said Rhodes then grabbed her breast and went to another victim.

Rhodes is charged with sexual assault, assault, battery, and unlawful restraint. He is being held in the Southern Regional Jail under a 25,000 dollar bond.

Tyler Barker

Tyler grew up in the foothills of North Carolina, in a one stop light town named Boonville, NC and was promoted to Chief Meteorologist where you can find him weekdays at 5, 6, and 11 pm on WOAY-TV.

