Beckley Man Arrested For Posting Nude Photos Of A Minor On Instagram

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A Beckley man is in jail after he posted nude photographs of his ex-girlfriend under sixteen on social media.

According to a court documents, Beckley Police received a complaint in reference to nude photographs of her daughter being posted on Instagram.

During the investigation, police obtained screenshots of the nude photographs on John Payne Jr.’s Instagram account. Police also obtained text messages and messages on Instagram that Payne had sent, threatening to post the photographs of the minor.

Payne told police that he posted the photographs because the minor had made comments and spreading rumors about him and his current girlfriend. Police found photographs and a video of of the minor on his cell phone.

Payne is charged with distribution of child porn minors in sex. He is currently being held in the Southern Regional Jail under a 50,000 dollar bond.