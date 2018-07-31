Beckley Man Arrested For Kicking, Spitting, and Choking A Woman

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A man was arrested after he kicked and spit on a woman.

According to a court documents, Beckley Police responded to a domestic call on Sunday, July 29th. When police arrived they could hear a loud disturbance coming from the home. When police entered the residence they found a woman lying on the floor. The victim told police that Timothy Foley II had kicked her in the mouth, spit on her four times, brandished a gun in her face, and choked her.

Police found blood around the victims mouth and scrapes on her elbow. Foley stated that the victim kept coming at him and she ran into his forearm.

Foley was charged with domestic battery and is being held in the Southern Regional Jail under a 2,500 dollar bond.