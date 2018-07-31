BREAKING NEWS
Beckley Man Arrested For Beating A Woman And Fleeing From Police

Tyler Barker Jul 31, 2018

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A man is in jail after he beat a woman in the face and led police on a chase.

On Tuesday, July 31, Beckley Police responded to a domestic call.  When police arrived they noticed a woman bleeding from the face and right arm.  The victim stated that the suspect, Jamal Johnson, had beaten her and left the residence.  Johnson led police on a small chase, ditched the vehicle, and fled on foot.

The victim told police Johnson started dragging her down the steps of the residence and tried to force her in his vehicle but she refused.   Johnson then punched her several times in the face.

Johnson was later found and arrested.  Johnson is charged with domestic battery, domestic assault, fleeing from officers in a vehicle, and fleeing on foot.  Johnson is being held in the Southern Regional Jail under a 4,000 dollar bond.

