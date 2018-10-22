Search
Beckley Man Arrested After Viciously Attacking His Mother

Tyler BarkerBy Oct 22, 2018, 08:54 am

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A man is in jail after viciously attacking his mother.

According to court documents, Joseph Garris, maliciously attacked his mother.  Garris allegedly grabbed his mother and slammed her down to the ground. He then grabbed her by the head of her hair and slammed the back of her head into the asphalt two times. He then took his right hand with a closed fist and struck her in the face repeatedly.

Garris fled the scene without calling for medical help.

The victim has a broken jaw, nose, and many other fractures that will require surgery. She was transported to a hospital.

Garris is charged with malicious wounding and is being held in Sourhern Regional Jail under a 75,000 dollar bond.

