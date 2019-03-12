Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Beckley Man Arrested After Trying To Solicit A Minor For Sex

Tyler BarkerBy Mar 12, 2019, 09:33 am

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A Beckley man is in jail after trying to seduce a teenage girl for sex.

According to court documents, between January 28th and January 30th, 2019, Matthew Mathes believed he was communicating with a thirteen-year-old female through an app called, Meet Me/Skout.  During communications, Mathes engaged about sexual activities as well as sending nude photographs on more than one occasion.

Mathes admitted to talking to someone he believed was thirteen.  He stated he intended to flirt with the teenager sexually.

Mathes is charged with use of obscene matter with intent to seduce a minor and soliciting a minor via computer.  He is currently in Southern Regional Jail under a 50,000 dollar bond.

Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

