Beckley Man Arrested After Trying To Solicit A Minor For Sex

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A Beckley man is in jail after trying to seduce a teenage girl for sex.

According to court documents, between January 28th and January 30th, 2019, Matthew Mathes believed he was communicating with a thirteen-year-old female through an app called, Meet Me/Skout. During communications, Mathes engaged about sexual activities as well as sending nude photographs on more than one occasion.

Mathes admitted to talking to someone he believed was thirteen. He stated he intended to flirt with the teenager sexually.

Mathes is charged with use of obscene matter with intent to seduce a minor and soliciting a minor via computer. He is currently in Southern Regional Jail under a 50,000 dollar bond.