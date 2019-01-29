Beckley Man Arrested After Stealing Five Vehicles

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – An arrest has been made in the investigations of multiple stolen vehicle incidents that occurred in Beckley between January 20th and January 26th.

With the help of information provided by the public to Crimestoppers, officers were able to identify and arrest Rodney James Bratcher on the night of January 26th, 2019. Mr. Bratcher has now been implicated in five stolen vehicle investigations in Raleigh County, three of which occurred within the city of Beckley. Sergeant Josh Stewart, Patrolman Zach Bailey, and Patrolman Zane England were able to locate Mr. Bratcher and take him into custody Saturday night; he was driving one of the stolen vehicles at the time of his arrest.

All of the mentioned stolen vehicles have been recovered by officers. Follow-up investigation by detectives has led to Mr. Bratcher being implicated in multiple other thefts and additional charges are forthcoming.

This investigation is being handled by Detective Nickolaus Walters.