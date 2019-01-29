Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch CrimeWatch Beckley Man Arrested After Stealing Five Vehicles
CrimeWatchFeaturedNewsWatch

Beckley Man Arrested After Stealing Five Vehicles

Tyler BarkerBy Jan 29, 2019, 12:16 pm

34
0

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – An arrest has been made in the investigations of multiple stolen vehicle incidents that occurred in Beckley between January 20th and January 26th.

With the help of information provided by the public to Crimestoppers, officers were able to identify and arrest Rodney James Bratcher on the night of January 26th, 2019. Mr. Bratcher has now been implicated in five stolen vehicle investigations in Raleigh County, three of which occurred within the city of Beckley. Sergeant Josh Stewart, Patrolman Zach Bailey, and Patrolman Zane England were able to locate Mr. Bratcher and take him into custody Saturday night; he was driving one of the stolen vehicles at the time of his arrest.

All of the mentioned stolen vehicles have been recovered by officers.  Follow-up investigation by detectives has led to Mr. Bratcher being implicated in multiple other thefts and additional charges are forthcoming.

This investigation is being handled by Detective Nickolaus Walters.

Previous PostMISSING: Deputies Searching For Runaway Juvenile
Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

Current Conditions

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

Community Calendar

No Events on The List at This Time

X