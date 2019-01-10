Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Beckley Man Arrested After Sexually Abusing A Child For Seven Years, Threatens To Kill Her

Tyler BarkerBy Jan 10, 2019, 18:12 pm

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A Beckley man is in jail after allegedly sexually abusing a child for seven years and threatening to kill her.

According to court documents, Kevin Swagger is accused of sexually assaulting a young child who was under 12 years of age at the time.  The alleged sexual abuse occurred from 2009 through July 2015.  Swagger also allegedly threatened to kill the child and her mother if she told anyone.

Swagger told the girl it was a game and these acts occurred over 100 times during the seven years of abuse.

Swagger is charged with sexual abuse and sexual assault in the first degree.  He is being held in Southern Regional Jail under a 100,000 dollar bond.

