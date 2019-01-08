Beckley LGBTQ Ordinance Set To Reach Final Step

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Tuesday, four Beckley City Council members vote in favor of passing the LGBTQ ordinance to it’s final step.

The ordinance would ban housing and employment discrimination against people who identify as LGBTQ. The ordinance needed at least four ‘yes’ votes to pass the first reading.

There will be a second reading held on January 22, 2019 at 6:30 pm at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center, where the public will be able to make comments.

If passed on January 22 the ordinance will go into effect.