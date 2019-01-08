Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Beckley LGBTQ Ordinance Set To Reach Final Step

Tyler BarkerBy Jan 08, 2019, 18:57 pm

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Tuesday, four Beckley City Council members vote in favor of passing the LGBTQ ordinance to it’s final step.

The ordinance would ban housing and employment discrimination against people who identify as LGBTQ. The ordinance needed at least four ‘yes’ votes to pass the first reading.

There will be a second reading held on January 22, 2019 at 6:30 pm at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center, where the public will be able to make comments.

If passed on January 22 the ordinance will go into effect.

 

Tyler Barker

