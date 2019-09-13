Beckley Kiwanis teams with IHOP for annual fundraiser

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Kiwanis Club of Beckley, in partnership with IHOP, will be hosting its 39th annual Mike Hunt and Phil McDaniel Memorial Pancake Day on Friday, Sept. 20, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The $5 meal includes sausage and IHOP pancakes.

The annual fundraiser brings in money for projects carried out by the nearly 100-year-old local civic organization throughout the year — including college scholarships, Christmas shopping with teens in need, Kick It Again (which collects and distributes used soccer equipment to youth), and more.

The event takes place at First Christian Church, on the corner of Prince Street and Fayette Street in Beckley. This year, IHOP is donating its own pancake mix recipe, and IHOP employees have volunteered to help. Kiwanis of Beckley and IHOP of Beckley also work together on other projects, including Children’s Miracle Network and local children’s events.

Meals may be dine-in, carry-out, or — for a minimum of $20 — local delivery. For tickets and delivery requests, please call Kellie Laraba at 721-290-8279. Tickets are also available at the door. On the day of the event only, orders may be called in to the church kitchen by calling 304-252-8597.