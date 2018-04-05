Beckley Honors Lives Lost During Upper Big Branch Explosion

BECKLEY., WV (WOAY) – It was an emotional day as citizens, friends and loved ones came together at Shoemaker Sq. in Beckley to remember the lives lost.

The incident occurred on April 5, 8 years ago after a Coal Mine in Whitesville exploded and took the lives of 29 men, luckily two survived.

During the ceremony several local officials took time to offer prayers and condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in the incident.

Delegate Mick Bates adds, “Direct or indirect there was families impacted by this and they continue to live through this over and over again.”

Placed upon the memorial now is a miming uniform to remind the community of the sad tragedy. Though the incident happened years ago citizen still vow to show up.

Beckley resident, Bill Wooton says, “I think I come just about every year I have a number of connections that are with people who were involved with it and it’s just something you don’t forget.”

After speaking with families of the deceased men, they add that they are thankful for the communities support and for the courage those men and current mine workers have.

