Beckley Hole Phase One Underway

BECKLEY, W. Va. (WOAY)- The first phase of filling in the Beckley hole is underway.

In January 2012, there was a devasting fire that destroyed the building that was standing where the hole currently is. Seven years later, the hole is finally being filled up to street level. Today, three flatbed trailers arrived with verde blocks. Those blocks will act as the foundation and retaining wall for what will eventually become a plaza. The main attraction in that plaza will be a sculpture.

“It’s going to be very basic, initially, once we get it filled. We’ve seen architect’s renderings of what they expect it to look like once it’s landscaped and they have grass there. The retaining walls will be very attractive,” said the Mayor of Beckley Rob Rappold.

Rappold says that as soon as phase one is complete, they will begin phase two, which will include building the sculpture and looking into future plans for the area.