Beckley Fire Department shares safety tips for Christmas tree owners

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The time to buy Christmas trees has arrived and the Beckley fire department has some safety tips.

“According to the National Fire Protection Association, fire departments around the U.S. respond to about 160 home fires every year caused by fires from Christmas trees. Nearly half of those are caused by lighting and electrical equipment.” We recommend when you start decorating to check all your lights,” said Firefighter Scott Datsko.

The non- profit organization The North Carolina Consumer Council says it is easy for any tree, real or artificial, to catch fire when decorators overload electrical sockets with lights. Even flame-retardant or flame-resistant artificial trees can eventually succumb to fire as their resistance wears off when completely consumed in flames.

“A plastic tree could potentially burn even more easily than a well-watered natural tree. Keep heat sources away from it. Open flames such as candles away from a tree,” said Datsko.

Before you deck your halls and house make sure to use these safety tips.