Beckley Fire Department receives 100 doses of Narcan to help with opioid epidemic

An opioid antagonist is being distributed throughout Raleigh County.

One hundred doses of Narcan were sent to the Beckley Fire Department Friday. On Monday, Lieutenant Chris Lanna called it a huge advantage to help West Virginia’s opioid epidemic.

Each dose costs about 50 dollars and was originally coming out of Fire Departments and EMT budgets. But after Senate Bill 272 ordered first responders to carry antagonists like Narcan, the state issued a million dollar grant to firefighters and EMT’s.

“This is just an extra tool in our tool box to help us out with opioid epidemic in this area…more money that we can put toward other areas in our budget to help out the citizens of Beckley,” Lanna said.

Lanna also said that Narcan can beneficial for accidental overdoses as well intentional.