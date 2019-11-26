Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch Local News Beckley Fire Department explains how to properly deep fry a turkey
Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

Beckley Fire Department explains how to properly deep fry a turkey

AvatarBy Nov 26, 2019, 16:37 pm

32
0

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Beckley Fire Department explains how to properly deep fry a turkey.

The centerpiece for many Thanksgiving dinners is the turkey. A unique way to cook your bird is frying. While frying can be entertaining, it can also be dangerous. Beckley Fire Department says when frying a turkey make sure to not overfill the pot with oil and fry the turkey at least ten feet away from your house.

“Deep-fried turkey is delicious, that’s one of my preferred methods to making a turkey, but the important thing to remember when frying a turkey is water is your enemy. You want to make sure that your turkey is fully thawed and completely dry,” Lieutenant, Clifton Laws.

Laws say when frying a turkey to never leave the turkey unintended.

Previous PostRaleigh Playhouse and Melody's have closed their doors
Avatar

Archives

Visit Fujiyama

Register for New River CTC

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives

NEWS TIPS

X