BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Beckley Fire Department explains how to properly deep fry a turkey.

The centerpiece for many Thanksgiving dinners is the turkey. A unique way to cook your bird is frying. While frying can be entertaining, it can also be dangerous. Beckley Fire Department says when frying a turkey make sure to not overfill the pot with oil and fry the turkey at least ten feet away from your house.

“Deep-fried turkey is delicious, that’s one of my preferred methods to making a turkey, but the important thing to remember when frying a turkey is water is your enemy. You want to make sure that your turkey is fully thawed and completely dry,” Lieutenant, Clifton Laws.

Laws say when frying a turkey to never leave the turkey unintended.