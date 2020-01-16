Beckley father arrested for child neglect after found passed out from drugs

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A father is in jail after CPS was called to check on a man. His 3-year-old son opened the door, stating that his daddy was dead inside.

According to police, CPS responded to a welfare check in Beckley when the caller advised police that a three-year-old child kept repeating “daddy’s dead, he won’t wake up”. The officer entered the home and found David Coleman on the bed, not responding.

Police began a sternum rub in an attempt to wake Coleman up. Eventually, Coleman opened his eyes but refused medical treatment. Police found a plastic baggie under the pillow with a crystal substance believed to be methamphetamine. The father said the child was asleep beside him in bed, who was in reach of meth.

Coleman was arrested for child neglect creating the risk of injury or death and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is currently in Southern Regional Jail under a 50,000 dollar bond.