Beckley Dream Center Celebrates 25 Years

BECKLEY, W. Va. (WOAY)- What started out as a closet project to help assist families in 1994 has now grown into something bigger.

The Dream Center in Beckley is inviting previous workers and the general public to come out, enjoy some food, and reconnect in fellowship Sunday evening to celebrate 25 years of service.

“Well, we have food for the ones that need it. We’re here Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursdays for emergencies, but on the third Saturday, we do our big distribution and people come and they can have breakfast and go through the clothing room,” said co-director Shelby Warden.

The center has provided the working poor and the elderly with assistance throughout the years. They have given out over 122,000 boxes of food and 380,000 pieces of clothing in the last 25 years. Be sure to stop by the center Sunday to watch a video covering the last 25 years of service and to learn how you can volunteer there.