City leaders met at Crosspoint Church this afternoon to discuss plans for this year’s

Beckley Day of Hope.

This event will be held on August 18th at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.

Approximately 1,000 volunteers are needed to distribute free groceries to guests and provide

health services.

This event is a collaborative effort between churches, businesses, and community organizations to

help the community of Beckley.

There will also be a job fair, live entertainment, games, and prizes distributed throughout the

event.

The Pastor of Crosspoint Church said the meeting today was to help leaders refresh their memory on

what the needs of the community are.

“The goal of the meeting today is to refresh our memory as to what has happened in the past with the

needs in our community in a way that we can join together to help meet some of those needs that are

there,” said Pastor Vondie Cook.

All volunteers need to attend the Volunteer Rally which will take place the Friday prior to the rally

at Woodrow Wilson High School Auditorium at 7 pm.

Comments