Beckley Day of Hope vision casting meeting Tuesday

BECKLEY, WV (NEWS RELEASE)

WHEN: Tuesday April 25, 2017 at 12:00 noon (Lunch provided by Pasquale’s)

WHO: All community leader, Volunteers, and Church leaders are invited and welcome at this meeting.

WHERE: Crosspoint Church; 110 Crescent Road; Beckley, WV

WHY: The Beckley Day of Hope is a united community outreach of compassion designed to meet the basic physical and spiritual needs of community residents. The Beckley Day of Hope is a nonprofit organization that provides resources to organizations and churches to meet physical and spiritual needs for the purpose of making the community a better place.

WHAT: The meeting at Crosspoint Church is a planning meeting and an opportunity to get churches and volunteers involved with this important Day of blessing and hope for Beckley and Southern West Virginia.

The Beckley Day of Hope is scheduled for Saturday August 19, 2017 at the King Coal Beckley Auto Mall Arena at the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center on Eisenhower Drive in Beckley, WV.

