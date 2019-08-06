Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Beckley Councilman At-Large Will Not Seek Re-Election

Anna SaundersBy Aug 06, 2019, 18:55 pm

BECKLEY, W.Va (WOAY) – After serving over 40 years for the City of Beckley in various capacities, Councilman At-Large Tim Berry is not seeking re-election.

Berry first ran for office in 1995 after retiring from the city’s police department in ‘93. He served three terms for Ward 4 and then ran for councilman at-large in 2011. According to Berry, he is retiring because he feels it is time for someone else to come in with new ideas. However, he said to the people of Beckley, he will always be a phone call away. 

“Even after I retire, people will still be able to call me and I will help them. If I need to direct them in the way to resolve their issues or what, I will always be here for my people,” Berry said.

Berry’s term will finish at the end of June in 2020, but he will continue working as an agent for his real estate company.

