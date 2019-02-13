Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Beckley Council Has Decided Not To Change The Name Of Black Knight

Tyler BarkerBy Feb 13, 2019, 15:11 pm

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A few months ago we brought you a story about the Black Knight name change contest, where you could send the City of Beckley your thoughts on the park’s new name. Now,  it looks like that was all for nothing.

After last night’s Beckley City Council Meeting, Councilman Tom Sopher says it seems the whole name change debate has died down.  This comes after his daughter Kate, who has a branding background, spoke at the meeting and said the council hadn’t done enough homework when starting the name change contest and didn’t have a firm plan in place for the park.  She also said there were more questions than answers about the name and the direction the city wanted to go in. The council, according to Sopher seems to agree with Mayor Rob Rappold, that the name should stay the same.

“More problems would arise if we changed it, black knight has value with the name, the city looks like its catering to 50-year-olds,” says Councilman Sopher

The City bought the park from Jim Justice last spring and announced the contest in the fall.  Sopher says hundreds of name suggestions were sent in, but it makes more sense to keep the Black Knight name.

