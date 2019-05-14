UPDATE: Escaped Inmate Found

Update: (5/14 10:00 p.m.)

Raleigh County dispatchers have confirmed William Lee Baker is back in custody. Raleigh County deputies located Baker in the Prosperity area, without incident.

Baker was located walking along Prosperity Road. When approached by authorities he gave a fake name at first then admitted to his true identity, according to officials.

Baker will now be sent to the Mount Olive Correctional Facility in Fayette County.

No word on if he will be facing additional charges.

——

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A male inmate has escaped from the Beckley Correctional Center at approximately 4:30 p.m., on Tuesday, May 14.

According to the WV Divison of Corrections and Rehabilitation, William Lee Baker, 41, a work release subject escaped.

Baker was serving a 1-10 year sentence for the following charges stemming from Harrison, Lewis and Marion Counties.

Fraud with Access Device Breaking and Entering Grand Larceny Burglary by B&E Operating or Attempting to Operate Clandestine Drug Laboratories Daytime Burglary without breaking

Baker is a white male, 5’7 weighing 138 pounds he has hazel eyes and brown hair. He was Last seen wearing an orange toboggan, gray sweater, khaki pants. He is now reportedly wearing all white.

If seen, contact 911 immediately.

At this time officials have no specific area where he may be traveling.

Once more information becomes available we’ll update this story.