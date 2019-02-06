Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Local News Beckley Community Comes Together To Raise Money For A Small Child
Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

Beckley Community Comes Together To Raise Money For A Small Child

Tyler BarkerBy Feb 06, 2019, 11:46 am

40
0

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A community came together to support a little girl who suffers from Pierre Robin Syndrome.

The Chick-Fil-A in Beckley held a benefit night for the family of Katelynn Henry, born to both John and Amanda. She was born last month with a cleft palate. She also has been diagnosed with Pierre Robin Syndrome, which affects her breathing. The family currently is at the Children’s Hospital in Cincinnati and will remain there until Katelynn is recovered. A portion of the sales from last night will go to the family along with the money raised from various raffles and tee shirt sales from the event.

“Being school teachers, they are on PEIA and they got it approved where she could go to Cincinnati children’s hospital but it’s considered out of state so instead of 80/20 insurance, it’s 70/30. What you see here is the community coming together to help bridge that gap,” said Russell Jordan, Friend of the family.

If you would like to donate to the Henry family you can call the Grandview Christian Church where the family has set an account up; their number is 304-763-3916.

Previous PostChairman Howell Announces Reforms Have Finally Determined Total Vehicles in State Fleet
Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

Current Conditions

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

X