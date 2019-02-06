Beckley Community Comes Together To Raise Money For A Small Child

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A community came together to support a little girl who suffers from Pierre Robin Syndrome.

The Chick-Fil-A in Beckley held a benefit night for the family of Katelynn Henry, born to both John and Amanda. She was born last month with a cleft palate. She also has been diagnosed with Pierre Robin Syndrome, which affects her breathing. The family currently is at the Children’s Hospital in Cincinnati and will remain there until Katelynn is recovered. A portion of the sales from last night will go to the family along with the money raised from various raffles and tee shirt sales from the event.

“Being school teachers, they are on PEIA and they got it approved where she could go to Cincinnati children’s hospital but it’s considered out of state so instead of 80/20 insurance, it’s 70/30. What you see here is the community coming together to help bridge that gap,” said Russell Jordan, Friend of the family.

If you would like to donate to the Henry family you can call the Grandview Christian Church where the family has set an account up; their number is 304-763-3916.