Beckley City Council Passes LGBTQ Ordinance

BECKLEY,WV (WOAY)- After multiple meetings the Beckley City Council votes to pass the LGBTQ Ordinance.

The motion passed 4-2 and will immediately go into effect. At least four ‘yes’ were needed in order for the ordinance to officially pass.

The ordinance is set to ban housing and employment discrimination against people who identify as LGBTQ. Beckley is the 13th city in West Virginia to approve such an ordinance.

The current code aligns with federal law and prohibits housing and employment discrimination based on sex, race and religion.