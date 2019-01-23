Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Featured Beckley City Council Passes LGBTQ Ordinance
FeaturedLocal News

Beckley City Council Passes LGBTQ Ordinance

Terell BaileyBy Jan 22, 2019, 21:25 pm

16
0

BECKLEY,WV (WOAY)- After multiple meetings the Beckley City Council votes to pass the LGBTQ Ordinance.

The motion passed 4-2 and will immediately go into effect. At least four ‘yes’ were needed in order for the ordinance to officially pass.

The ordinance is set to ban housing and employment discrimination against people who identify as LGBTQ. Beckley is the 13th city in West Virginia to approve such an ordinance.

The current code aligns with federal law and prohibits housing and employment discrimination based on sex, race and religion.

 

Previous PostWATCH: Beckley City Council votes in favor of LGBTQ employment & housing discrimination ordinance
Terell Bailey

Bio Coming Soon

Current Conditions

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

Community Calendar

No Events on The List at This Time

X