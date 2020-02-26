Beckley City Council proposes changing a one-way street to a two-way street

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Beckley City Council met Tuesday to discuss changing a one-way street to a two-way street.

The first reading of an ordinance proposing that a one-way street be turned into a two-way street took place last night. The proposed section is of Woodlawn Avenue between Neville Street and Eastwood Street.

Chief of Police Lonnie Christian says, “one of the good things about that roadway is it’s wide enough to accommodate the traffic, so it makes sense to open it up to two-way.”

The hearing covered an array of city issues, one imparticular being chain link fencing installation in east park, Temple Street Park, and Simpkins Street Park.

Mayor Rob Rappold says, “it’s one of the requirements if they upgrade a park. They want to make it safe, and to do that if you have a youngster playing ball and the ball gets away, they want to make sure the youngster doesn’t chase the ball into traffic.”