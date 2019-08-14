Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Beckley City Council Decisions Will Put Two Vacant Buildings to Use

Anna SaundersBy Aug 14, 2019, 18:25 pm

BECKLEY, W.Va (WOAY) – On Tuesday night’s city council meeting, the City of Beckley voted on two different building purchases. 

The city voted to purchase the old State Farm building on Industrial Drive in Beckley. This will become the new home for the municipal court and the city’s IT department as they move out of the old police department downtown. 

Council members also voted on a zoning ordinance that would allow Theatre West Virginia to buy the old Learning Tree Child Care Center on N. Kanawha St. Theatre West Virginia plans to turn it into office space, rehearsal space, and apartments for traveling actors. 

“It’s just a part of the evolution of Beckley,” Councilman At-Large Tim Berry said. “It’s not a secret. Beckley has been a work-in-progress as long as I’ve been with the city, and in 20 years from now, it will still be a work-in-progress. This is just a part of it, and I think it’s a very positive evolution. Right now, we have an administration that’s very progressive and moving forward and getting things done.” 

According to Berry, the city will buy the old State Farm building for $450,000. 

Anna Saunders is a weekend reporter for WOAY. With a diploma from Princeton Senior High School and a mother from Fayette County, she is no stranger to the area. She received a degree in Media Arts and Design from James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia and wanted to return home to start her career as a reporter.

X