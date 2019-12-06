BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Beckley Church of God is hosting the Robert E. Clark Memorial luncheon is this Sunday and the church invites the entire community to join.

“Luncheon will be immediately after our service somewhere around 12:30 pm in the afternoon and so we have a big dinner planned. It’s going be a turkey and dressing Thanksgiving style dinner. We’re going say thank you to all those hard-working women and men who helped mine coal here in West Virginia and their families and honor them,” said Pastor Harold Newsome.

The memorial luncheon is honoring Robert E. Clark, who died in the Upper Big Branch accident. The memorial luncheon will be immediately after the coal miner’s appreciation service. The luncheon is this Sunday at 12:30 pm.