Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch Local News Beckley Church of God is hosting the Robert E. Clark Memorial luncheon
Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

Beckley Church of God is hosting the Robert E. Clark Memorial luncheon

AvatarBy Dec 06, 2019, 18:31 pm

28
0

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Beckley Church of God is hosting the Robert E. Clark Memorial luncheon is this Sunday and the church invites the entire community to join.

“Luncheon will be immediately after our service somewhere around 12:30 pm in the afternoon and so we have a big dinner planned. It’s going be a turkey and dressing Thanksgiving style dinner. We’re going say thank you to all those hard-working women and men who helped mine coal here in West Virginia and their families and honor them,” said Pastor Harold Newsome.

The memorial luncheon is honoring Robert E. Clark, who died in the Upper Big Branch accident. The memorial luncheon will be immediately after the coal miner’s appreciation service. The luncheon is this Sunday at 12:30 pm.

Previous PostHonoring miners for National Miner's Day
Avatar

Archives

School Closings & Delays

Visit Fujiyama

Register for New River CTC

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives

NEWS TIPS

X