Beckley Children’s Theatre receives $4,300 grant

By
Tyler Barker
-

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) — Beckley Children’s Theatre has received a $4,300 grant from Beckley Area Foundation to support its efforts to improve and upgrade the theatre’s sound equipment and building acoustics.

The award comes from the Community Grant Fund at the Community Foundation.

James Phillips, Co-Director of Beckley Children Theatre Ministry, said the funds would be used to dramatically improve the quality of their stage performances by providing modern sound equipment and acoustic treatments for the theatre walls. “This grant elevates dramatically BCT’s ability to provide high-quality, impactful stage performances for our local community that we serve,” Phillips said.

Tyler Barker
Tyler Barker
Tyler Barker is currently the News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. He was promoted to this job in Mid-November. He still will fill in on weather from time to time. You can Follow Tyler on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email him at tbarker@woay.com