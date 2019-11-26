Beckley businesses offering coupons for Small Business Saturday

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Small Business Saturday is all about celebrating and supporting local businesses and there are many ways to do that across our region. This year, the Downtown Beckley Business Association is making it even easier on customers as they have teamed up with participating businesses to create a coupon voucher

One of those businesses offering a coupon is Top Knot Coffee, a business owned by Daniel Harding that has been on Neville St. for a little over a year now. This will be their second Small Business Saturday.

“It’s a great day to get our name out there even more to let us know that we are involved in the community and let people know that we’re here,” Harding said. “We’re still fairly new for a business trying to get the word out that we’re here.”

There will be events and activities throughout the day to keep it busy downtown as it will build up to the city’s Christmas tree lighting countdown that evening.

“Some of the businesses are offering music and refreshments and also cookie decorating and a visit from Santa at Top Knot after the movie, so lots of fun things going on,” Beckley’s Director of Events Jill Moorefield said. “And we’ll have some carolers strolling town. Come down and we’ll do the countdown and flip the switch on the Christmas tree lighting and just make a day of it.”

With all of the exciting events and activities happening in that area, business owners are reminding people to not just shop small on Saturday but throughout the year.

“It is extremely important to support your local businesses,” Harding said. “The money that comes into your small business here in Beckley typically stays in the area and so getting out and supporting those local businesses year round and shopping them really goes a long way for the community.”

The festivities will kick off at 10 a.m. Click here for the full list of scheduled events and activities.

Discounts offered on the coupons:

Melody’s: 1/2 off any food item

Dragon’s Den Comics and Games: 10% off one item

Beckley Art Center Holiday Gift Show: 10% off

Tickety Boo Mercantile: 50% off framed art (excludes local art), 75% off clear glassware, 25% off one piece of furniture

Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre: One free box of popcorn and regular drink

Fosters Main Street Tavern: 20% off any food item

Top Knot: 15% off purchase

Kilted Barber: $14 men and boys haircuts and shaves.