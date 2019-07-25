Beckley Babe Ruth All-Stars Baseball Team Leaves For Regionals

BECKLEY, W.Va (WOAY) – After winning the state championship, the Beckley Babe Ruth All-Stars left Wednesday night for Wisconsin to play in regionals. In Wisconsin, the 15U team will face off against three other states for a shot at the Babe Ruth World Series.

After the championship victory, the community rallied together to raise $15,000 in two weeks for the trip. Getting on the bus, the team felt the support and felt ready for their upcoming games.

“Being from West Virginia, it’s a small state, and it’s easy to get intimidated by other states, so we just got to try and remind these guys that it’s baseball that they can play just as good as anyone else and just keep it simple,” head coach Antonio Leopardi said.

Their first game in Eau Claire, Wisconsin will take place on Friday at 3 p.m.