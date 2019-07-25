Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Local News Beckley Babe Ruth All-Stars Baseball Team Leaves For Regionals
Local NewsNewsNewsWatchSportsSports NewsTop Stories

Beckley Babe Ruth All-Stars Baseball Team Leaves For Regionals

Anna SaundersBy Jul 25, 2019, 17:52 pm

50
0

BECKLEY, W.Va (WOAY) – After winning the state championship, the Beckley Babe Ruth All-Stars left Wednesday night for Wisconsin to play in regionals.  In Wisconsin, the 15U team will face off against three other states for a shot at the Babe Ruth World Series. 

After the championship victory, the community rallied together to raise $15,000 in two weeks for the trip. Getting on the bus, the team felt the support and felt ready for their upcoming games.

“Being from West Virginia, it’s a small state, and it’s easy to get intimidated by other states, so we just got to try and remind these guys that it’s baseball that they can play just as good as anyone else and just keep it simple,” head coach Antonio Leopardi said. 

Their first game in Eau Claire, Wisconsin will take place on Friday at 3 p.m.

Previous PostHigh-Tech Bracelets Create Game and Communication Between Scouts
Anna Saunders

Anna Saunders is a weekend reporter for WOAY. With a diploma from Princeton Senior High School and a mother from Fayette County, she is no stranger to the area. She received a degree in Media Arts and Design from James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia and wanted to return home to start her career as a reporter.

Visit Lewis Nissan in Beckley!

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

X