Beckley Arts Center gearing up for Holiday Gifts Show

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Beckley Arts Center is getting ready for their Holiday Gifts Show that kicks off Saturday.

According to the center’s director, Robby Moore, the show will feature work from local artists that will be available for affordable prices.

“We asked our artists to bring us handmade work around the price point of $50 or less so it’d be perfect for the gift giving season and we got a little bit of everything,” Moore said. “We’re so happy with everything that we received.”

The show will open up at 11 a.m. on Small Business Saturday. The show will stay open until December 20th during their regular business hours 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.