Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch Local News Beckley Arts Center gearing up for Holiday Gifts Show
Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

Beckley Arts Center gearing up for Holiday Gifts Show

Anna SaundersBy Nov 27, 2019, 16:44 pm

30
0

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Beckley Arts Center is getting ready for their Holiday Gifts Show that kicks off Saturday.  

According to the center’s director, Robby Moore, the show will feature work from local artists that will be available for affordable prices. 

“We asked our artists to bring us handmade work around the price point of $50 or less so it’d be perfect for the gift giving season and we got a little bit of everything,” Moore said. “We’re so happy with everything that we received.” 

The show will open up at 11 a.m. on Small Business Saturday. The show will stay open until December 20th during their regular business hours 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. 

Previous PostBeckley art community ready to bounce back after Raleigh Playhouse closure
Anna Saunders

Anna Saunders is a weekend reporter for WOAY. With a diploma from Princeton Senior High School and a mother from Fayette County, she is no stranger to the area. She received a degree in Media Arts and Design from James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia and wanted to return home to start her career as a reporter.

Archives

Visit Fujiyama

Register for New River CTC

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives

NEWS TIPS

X