Beckley Art Center showcasing artwork from their own members

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Beckley Art Center is continuing their annual tradition of doing a members exhibition.

Members of the center submitted their own works to be put out on display.

Executive Director Robby Moore says this is a way for their members to not only support the center but also showcase their own talents.

“We were so happy because we got a little bit of everything. We have some quilting and textile works, some collage, watercolor, works on acrylic and photography, so just a little bit for everyone.”

Most of the works are for sale and you can check those out at the Art Center from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.