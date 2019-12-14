Beckley Art Center hosts their Holiday Gift Show

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – If you want to give a unique, one of the kind gift this season, be sure to visit the Beckley Art Center for their annual Holiday Gift show. The Holiday Gift Show features arts, crafts, clothing, toys, Christmas decor and more, all created by local artists and members of the community. Organizers say the holiday gift show is a gift buyer’s dream.

“We’re having our Holiday Gift Show and we’re having local artists all hand made items right here in our area and throughout the state. We’re here with a lot of great Christmas gifts, so bring your Christmas list and you can find something original and unique,” said Executive Director Robby Moore.

Smaller work and holiday-themed items are priced under $50.