Beckley ARH to host special luncheon

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – On Wednesday, February 26, 2020, Beckley ARH Cardiology Associates and Oncology Associates will be offering a free heart health luncheon for breast cancer patients and survivors. The event will be held at Historic Black Knight from Noon – 1 pm.

According to a recent article by American Heart Association News “Improvements in early detection and treatment of breast cancer have led to an increasing number of breast cancer survivors who are at risk of long-term cardiac complications from cancer treatments. Although cardiology and oncology are often considered separate medical fields, they are frequently intertwined. Multidisciplinary care is critical in the management of cancer patients.”

The luncheon will include special presentations by Dr. Melaku Demede, Dr. Dheeraj Kodali, and Dr. Elizabeth Thomson Nelson. The presentations will focus on heart health when battling breast cancer, the importance of the right health care team and women’s whole health and wellness.

To attend, please RSVP by February 19, 2020, to Dee Sizemore at 304-254-2457 or dsizemore1@arh.org