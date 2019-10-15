Beckley ARH Receives Stroke Certification

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Beckley ARH hospital received notification this week that it achieved Acute Stroke Ready (ASR) certification through Det Norske Veritas – Germanischer Lloyd (DNV GL) Healthcare.

DNV GL is a global quality assurance and risk management company that enables organizations to advance in the safety and sustainability of their business. They are committed to teamwork, delivering results and quality care.

Beckley ARH is the second hospital in West Virginia to be DNV Stroke Certified, according to Rocco K. Massey, BARH Community CEO. CAMC was the first.

“For our community, this means that we are able to evaluate and treat patients in our rural setting and/or send them to a higher level of care. Our staff has the training, education, and certification in the evaluation and treatments of specific strokes,” Massey said.

According to the Stroke Times, being certified as ASR with DNV shows that rural hospitals demonstrate excellence by complying with the standards of care for the initial treatment of stroke patients. ASR facilities become part of a region’s larger stroke system of care by stabilizing and providing emergency care to stroke patients. ASR hospitals have the infrastructure to care for acute stroke by having the capability to diagnose, stabilize, treat, and transfer stroke patients.

According to Donna Shue, RN and Stroke Program Coordinator for BARH, a stroke is an interruption of blood supply to the brain.

“The brain must have oxygen that the blood carries and is very sensitive to low oxygen levels and will have negative issues,” said Shue. “Every second that a stroke goes untreated the patient is losing 32,000 neurons.

“Yes,” she emphasizes, “every second we lose that many. You can’t get dead brain tissue back. That is why time is so critical.”

Similar to a heart attack, a stroke is a brain attack and early treatment has better outcomes.

“The earlier the treatment can be administered can mean the difference between walking out of a hospital or permanent disability and death” Shue adds.

Strokes are treated based upon what type of stroke it is. If it is a clot (ischemic stroke) we give clot-busting medicine. We have a very narrow window of time from the onset of symptoms to give the clot-buster. Hence at the first sign of a stroke people need to go get checked. If necessary they can even go in the vessels of the brain to pull a clot out.

If it is a bleed (hemorrhagic stroke) and depending on how quickly that they come to the hospital they may have blood evacuated from the brain. We will send this person to a hospital that can drain the blood out of the brain as we do not do that at BARH.

Massey adds, “We are really proud of our team here at BARH. Our healthcare professionals continue to do all they can to improve health and promote the wellbeing of the communities we serve.”

If you would like to learn more about stroke prevention or offer stroke education in your workplace or civic group call Donna Shue, RN, CEN, Stroke Program Coordinator and Clinical Nurse Manager at 304.255.3368.