Beckley ARH Receives Certificate of Need Approval to Expand Cardiac Services

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Health Care Authority has issued its decision approving Beckley ARH Hospital’s Certificate of Need application to expand advanced cardiac services giving heart attack patients more access to life-saving interventional procedures locally.

The new medical procedure—percutaneous coronary intervention or PCI—is a non-surgical, therapeutic procedure that opens a blocked or narrow artery to restore blood flow. The procedure uses a catheter (a thin flexible tube) to place a stent to open up blood vessels in the heart that have been narrowed by plaque buildup, a condition known as atherosclerosis.

“We saw an increasing need in our community for advanced cardiac care and we are thankful for the West Virginia Health Care Authority’s decision to approve our request,” said Rocco Massey, Beckley ARH CEO. “Previously patients having a heart attack would receive stabilizing initial treatment here but would then have to be transported during this life-threatening event. Now we will be able to immediately perform a PCI in our own state-of-the-art cardiac catheterization lab.”

Beckley ARH is planning to make this service available to the community soon, but could experience delays in doing so if other hospitals choose to appeal the West Virginia Health Care Authority’s decision.

The decision acknowledges that allowing Beckley ARH to provide these services is the superior alternative to the status quo and that patients will experience serious problems in obtaining this type of care without Beckley ARH being able to provide it.

“This is our community. These are our people. In a region as large as the one we serve, we need to be able to treat patients immediately and provide the best care available,” said Massey. “With this new service, we will be able to do that.”