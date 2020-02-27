Beckley ARH host “Matters of the Heart” luncheon for breast cancer patients and survivors

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – This afternoon, Beckley ARH hosted “Matters of the Heart” luncheon for breast cancer patients and survivors.

The luncheon focused on heart health for breast cancer patients and survivors. Medical Physicist Elizabeth Thompson Nelson talked at the luncheon about bringing awareness to women’s health and wellness.

“Women in general we don’t have an idea what symptoms are important for us to look for. And when we do share those symptoms they’re are often dismissed as anxiety, depression, and other issues, so we need to be aware of that so we can be our own best advocate,” said Nelson.

For more information on women’s health and wellness visit Beckley ARH.