Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement

Advertisement

Home NewsWatch Local News Beckley ARH Holds Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony To Celebrate Newly Renovated Lobby
Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

Beckley ARH Holds Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony To Celebrate Newly Renovated Lobby

Charistin ClarkBy Oct 21, 2019, 20:33 pm

2
0

BECKLEY, W. Va. (WOAY)- The Beckley ARH held a ribbon-cutting ceremony this evening to celebrate the renovation of the lobby.

The renovation of the lobby was funded by Beckley ARH employees through the ARH Foundation, along with other key stakeholders throughout the community. The total cost of all the renovations came out to be $700,000.

“But the lobby, it’s a beautiful space and it’s patient-friendly. The registration space is opened up, it’s more patient-friendly, more efficient. We’re just very excited about it,” says Rocco Massey, the Community CEO for Beckley ARH.

Also during tonight’s celebrations, medical professionals provided tours of the cardiac catheterization suite. The suite was celebrated with their new advancements to provide patients with better care.

Charistin Clark

Charistin Clark is the weekend meteorologist/mmj for WOAY-TV. She is very excited to inform Southern West Virginia of what the weather will be like for the week. Have any weather questions or comments? Email her at cclark@woay.com

Archives

Visit Lewis Nissan in Beckley!

- Click Here To Visit Lewis Nissan -

Visit Fujiyama

Register for New River CTC

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives

NEWS TIPS

X