Beckley ARH Holds Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony To Celebrate Newly Renovated Lobby

BECKLEY, W. Va. (WOAY)- The Beckley ARH held a ribbon-cutting ceremony this evening to celebrate the renovation of the lobby.

The renovation of the lobby was funded by Beckley ARH employees through the ARH Foundation, along with other key stakeholders throughout the community. The total cost of all the renovations came out to be $700,000.

“But the lobby, it’s a beautiful space and it’s patient-friendly. The registration space is opened up, it’s more patient-friendly, more efficient. We’re just very excited about it,” says Rocco Massey, the Community CEO for Beckley ARH.

Also during tonight’s celebrations, medical professionals provided tours of the cardiac catheterization suite. The suite was celebrated with their new advancements to provide patients with better care.