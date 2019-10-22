Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Beckley ARH Becomes Acute Stroke Ready Hospital

Yazmin RodriguezBy Oct 21, 2019, 21:38 pm

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY)- Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital has earned the advanced disease-specific care certification for acute stroke ready hospital.

The certification is given to hospitals that meet high standards of care for the initial treatment of stroke patients. Donna Shue, the stroke program coordinator, says stroke certification is part of their commitment to providing the highest quality of care to the community. A stroke is the fifth major cause of death and a leading cause of adult disability.
