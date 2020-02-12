Beckley approves two pay incentive resolutions for police and public works

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – On Tuesday night, the Beckley Common Council unanimously passed two resolutions that will offer incentive pay for both Beckley Police Officers and full-time members on the Board of Public Works.

Police officers will be given $5,000 once they reach the 4 1/2-year mark, and then that requires them to stay for two more years or they have to pay it back.

Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold says the department is currently down about seven officers, so this will hopefully help with recruitment and retention.

The second resolution passed will give full-time employees on the Board of Public Works a $1,000 raise.

“We’re just trying to build, build and retain a dedicated workforce that feels good about working for the city. Again, we have some really talented people,” Rappold said.

The pay raises will go into effect on March 1.