Beckley and Princeton Bojangles Will Stay Open Despite Closures in Other Parts of State

BECKLEY, W.Va (WOAY) – Over the weekend, all of the Bojangles restaurants closed in Huntington and Charleston.

This had locals concerned about the Princeton and Beckley locations. However, those locations are owned by a different franchise group called the Randolph Restaurant Group. The company assured the local Bojangles fans that they have nothing to worry about.

“We just were really wanting to reach out to the community and reassure everyone we’re not going anywhere,” marketing coordinator Jesse Thomas said. “It was a different franchise location that closed so there are no plans at all for our locations to close, so Beckley and Princeton, we’re staying here. The community has been amazing to us and really supported our business and we’re just excited to continue to give back to these local communities as well.”

After the closures in Charleston and Huntington, the Beckley location is now the furthest north you can go to get Bojangles in the United States.