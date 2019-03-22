Beckley Aldi Location Opens for Business

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WOAY) – Bargain shoppers may want to take a look at the new Aldi in Beckley.

Hundreds of excited customers waited outside the new grocery store Thursday morning to take advantage of the store’s infamous low prices. Some shoppers compared the anticipation to waiting for tickets to an Elton John concert.

The first 100 customers in the door received ‘golden tickets’ worth up to $100 and one lucky customer will win a year’s supply of fresh produce.

“We’ve been shopping at Aldi for years,” said Karen Mann. “We first ran into one in Roanoke… We love this. We’re very excited that Aldi has come to Beckley.”

Before Thursday, the nearest Aldi for Beckley customers was in Charleston. A commute by turnpike would cost customers $16 in tolls. Since Aldi customers are usually in it for the low prices, it didn’t seem practical for many people.

“Customers are asked to bag their own groceries,” said Aldi’s division vice president Sarah Brown. “‘You’ll notice that our products are actually stocked in the case on the shelf. These are all cost saving initiatives that we can pass [on] to the customer, which is where it really matters–the customer’s wallet.”

Aldi’s unconventionalism surprised some unsuspecting shoppers. Mann said she heard some complain about bagging their own groceries, but she said the low prices make the adjustment worth it.

Other oddities at Aldi include quarter deposits for shopping carts and shoppers asked to bring their own bags. Shoppers may also notice that Aldi doesn’t typically carry name brand, but they guarantee the customer’s satisfaction with the cheaper option.

“They’re going to get them home and try them and they’re gonna love them,” said Brown. “All of our products come with a ‘twice as nice’ guarantee, which means if you purchase an item and you don’t love it, you can bring it back, replace the item and [we’ll] give you a refund.”

Mann encourages other shoppers to take advantage of Beckley’s newest addition.

“Easter is coming up and they have the most awesome German chocolate,” said Mann. “If nothing else, when they get them in in a few weeks, get the German chocolates. They are to die for.”